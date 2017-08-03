Okinawa Information Exchange

Lt. Gen. Lawrence D. Nicholson calls on an Okinawan media representative to ask a question during the media round table on March 8, 2017, at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. Nicholson and U.S. Consul General Mr. Joel Ehrendreich, spoke with approximately 18 Okinawan and mainland Japan media representatives to answer questions concerning the purpose and reach of the new Okinawa Orientation Overview brief given to newcomers, the actions taken to advance the U.S. and Japanese alliance, and flight policies set in place for U.S. military aircraft operating in and around Okinawa. Nicholson, from Toronto, Canada is the commanding general for III Marine Expeditionary Force. Ehrendreich, from Blah, Blah, is the consul general at the U.S. Consulate, Naha. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Joshua Pinkney)

