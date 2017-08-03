170308-N-NY430-0040 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 8, 2017) Naval Munitions Command Detachment Sasebo Officer in Charge Lcdr. Scot Haven presents Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force – Ammunition Maintenance Facility Commanding Officer Capt. Harunobu Kinoshita with a torii gate after signing a memorandum of understanding between the U.S. NMC East Asia Division Detachment Sasebo and JMSDF – AMF onboard NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility at Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Mar. 8, 2017. The memorandum concerned JMSDF moving munitions through the NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility at CFAS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristopher S. Haley/ released)

