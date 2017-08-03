(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    170308-N-NY430-0016 [Image 4 of 6]

    170308-N-NY430-0016

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    03.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kristopher Haley 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    170308-N-NY430-0016 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 8, 2017) Naval Munitions Command East Asia Division Detachment Sasebo Officer in Charge Cmdr. Scot Haven and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force – Ammunition Maintenance Facility Commanding Officer Capt. Harunobu Kinoshita sign a memorandum of understanding between NMC EAD Det.Sasebo and JMSDF – AMF onboard NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility at Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Mar. 8, 2017. The memorandum concerned JMSDF moving munitions through the NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility at CFAS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristopher S. Haley/ released)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 02:00
    Photo ID: 3213063
    VIRIN: 170308-N-NY430-0016
    Resolution: 3646x2604
    Size: 855.94 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 170308-N-NY430-0016 [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Japan
    Sasebo
    CFAS
    MOU
    JMSDF
    Navy

