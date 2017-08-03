170308-N-NY430-0016 SASEBO, Japan (Mar. 8, 2017) Naval Munitions Command East Asia Division Detachment Sasebo Officer in Charge Cmdr. Scot Haven and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force – Ammunition Maintenance Facility Commanding Officer Capt. Harunobu Kinoshita sign a memorandum of understanding between NMC EAD Det.Sasebo and JMSDF – AMF onboard NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility at Commander, U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo Mar. 8, 2017. The memorandum concerned JMSDF moving munitions through the NMC Maebata Ordnance Facility at CFAS. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kristopher S. Haley/ released)

