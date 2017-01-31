170131-N-MM501-0085 A rigid hull inflatable boat assigned to the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Arunta (FFH 151) conducts a passenger transfer with the Royal Navy Helicopter Carrier HMS Ocean (L-12) during Exercise Unified Trident in the Arabian Gulf Jan. 31. Unified Trident is a multilateral exercise with the Royal Navy, Royal Australian Navy and French Marine Nationale to enhance mutual capabilities, improve tactical proficiency and strengthen partnerships in ensuring the free flow of commerce and freedom of navigation within U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

Date Taken: 01.31.2017
Location: PERSIAN GULF
This work, Unified Trident [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.