    Unified Trident [Image 7 of 10]

    Unified Trident

    PERSIAN GULF

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Shannon Burns 

    Commander Task Force 56

    170201-N-MM501-0239 Sailors assigned to the Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Arunta (FFH 151) man the bridge while in a fleet formation during Exercise Unified Trident in the Arabian Gulf Feb. 1. Unified Trident is a multilateral exercise with the Royal Navy, Royal Australian Navy and French Marine Nationale to enhance mutual capabilities, improve tactical proficiency and strengthen partnerships in ensuring the free flow of commerce and freedom of navigation within U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.08.2017 01:30
    Photo ID: 3212974
    VIRIN: 170201-N-MM501-0239
    Resolution: 4003x2565
    Size: 1.57 MB
    Location: PERSIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Unified Trident [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    royal navy
    u.s. 5th fleet
    arabian gulf
    multilateral exercise
    amphibious assault ship
    mass communication specialist
    royal australian navy
    navcent
    hms ocean
    u.s. navy
    frigate
    5th fleet
    mc
    navy central command
    shannon burns
    french marine nationale
    unified trident
    exercise unified trident
    hmas arunta
    anzac class
    ffh 151
    l-12

