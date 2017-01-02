170201-N-MM501-0132 U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Mahan (DDG-72) and French Marine Nationale ship Forbin (D620) maneuver into a fleet formation during Exercise Unified Trident in the Arabian Gulf Feb. 1. Unified Trident is a multilateral exercise with the Royal Navy, Royal Australian Navy and French Marine Nationale to enhance mutual capabilities, improve tactical proficiency and strengthen partnerships in ensuring the free flow of commerce and freedom of navigation within U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shannon Burns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.08.2017 01:30 Photo ID: 3212972 VIRIN: 170201-N-MM501-0132 Resolution: 3933x2618 Size: 1.08 MB Location: PERSIAN GULF Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unified Trident [Image 1 of 10], by PO2 Shannon Burns, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.