    2017 Marine Corps Trials International Day [Image 2 of 5]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials International Day

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    International athletes Erik Mooij, left, and John de Ruiter, right, relax on the Admiral Hornblower on a tour of San Diego Harbor during International Day March 6, 2017. International Day exposed the athletes to American culture and enabled them to enjoy the sights of San Diego. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Harrison)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 21:32
    Photo ID: 3212341
    VIRIN: 170306-M-ZR897-998
    Resolution: 4731x3548
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials International Day [Image 1 of 5], by LCpl Tyler Harrison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

