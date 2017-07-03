(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Two [Image 1 of 14]

    2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Two

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria Taylor 

    Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Regiment

    U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Flores, right, a 2017 Marine Corps Trials shooting coach, assists Master Sgt. Berle Sigman with his stance during a shooting practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7, 2017. Sigman, a Stafford, Va., native, is a member of the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Two [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Veteran
    Shooting
    USMC
    Archery
    Competition
    Air Rifle
    Wounded Warrior Regiment
    2017 Marine Corps Trials

