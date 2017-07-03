U.S. Marine Corps veteran John Flores, right, a 2017 Marine Corps Trials shooting coach, assists Master Sgt. Berle Sigman with his stance during a shooting practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7, 2017. Sigman, a Stafford, Va., native, is a member of the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serve as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Victoria A. Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 21:41 Photo ID: 3212328 VIRIN: 170307-M-AG794-0008 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 1.69 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Two [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Victoria Taylor, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.