2017 Marine Corps Trial Practice Day Two

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Harry Harrison, a 2017 Marine Corps Trials shooting coach, adjusts the sights for U.S. Marine Corps veteran Paul-Stephen Varszegi at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7, 2017. Varszegi, a Trumbull, Conn., native, is a member of the 2017 Marine Corps Trials Wounded Warrior Battalion-West Team. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSM) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roderick Jacquote)

