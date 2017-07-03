U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Matthew Kuroda, a 2017 Marine Corps Trials Battalion-East Team member, sights-in during shooting practice at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., March 7, 2017. The Marine Corps Trials promotes recovery and rehabilitation through adaptive sport participation and develops camaraderie among recovering Service members (RSMs) and veterans. It is an opportunity for RSMs to demonstrate their achievements and serves as the primary venue to select Marine Corps participants for the DoD Warrior Games.

(U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Ariana Acosta)

Date Taken: 03.07.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US This work, 2017 Marine Corps Trials Practice Day Two [Image 1 of 14], by LCpl Ariana Acosta, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.