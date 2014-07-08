Jumping into Portugal; Portuguese and 173rd Airborne Brigade in joint airborne operation

Paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade head to the rally point after jumping from a 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J “Hercules” during Exercise Real Thaw in Toncas, Portugal, March 7, 2017. 173rd Paratroopers jumped along their Portuguese counterparts from the Portuguese 1st Airborne Brigade. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies.

