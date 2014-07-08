(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Jumping into Portugal; Portuguese and 173rd Airborne Brigade in joint airborne operation [Image 7 of 32]

    Jumping into Portugal; Portuguese and 173rd Airborne Brigade in joint airborne operation

    PORTUGAL

    08.07.2014

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Philip Steiner 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratroopers with 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade head to the rally point after jumping from a 37th Airlift Squadron C-130J “Hercules” during Exercise Real Thaw in Toncas, Portugal, March 7, 2017. 173rd Paratroopers jumped along their Portuguese counterparts from the Portuguese 1st Airborne Brigade. Exercise Real Thaw is a Portuguese-led large joint and combined force exercise, designed to develop and foster international cooperation in air tactical training. The continuing contributions to develop and improve air readiness are significant to maintaining security and building partnership capacity with our NATO allies.

    Date Taken: 08.07.2014
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 18:53
    Photo ID: 3211707
    VIRIN: 160307-A-XK954-009
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 7.88 MB
    Location: PT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Jumping into Portugal; Portuguese and 173rd Airborne Brigade in joint airborne operation [Image 1 of 32], by SSG Philip Steiner, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    nato
    europe
    173rd Airborne Brigade
    portugal
    sky soldiers
    u.s. army europe
    91st cavalry regiment
    u.s. army
    c130
    Airborne
    1st squadron
    parachutist
    airborne brigade
    real thaw 17
    partners and allies
    portuguese 1st airborne brigade

