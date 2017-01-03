Travis Wing/CC Joins AFSA

U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., signs up for the Air Force Sergeant’s Association (AFSA) while members from AFSA Chapter 1320 council look on, Mar. 1, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

