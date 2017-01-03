(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Travis Wing/CC Joins AFSA [Image 3 of 6]

    Travis Wing/CC Joins AFSA

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Louis Briscese 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Klein, 60th Air Mobility Wing commander, Travis Air Force Base, Calif., signs up for the Air Force Sergeant’s Association (AFSA) while members from AFSA Chapter 1320 council look on, Mar. 1, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo/Louis Briscese)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 17:05
    Photo ID: 3211546
    VIRIN: 170301-F-LI975-0013
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Travis Wing/CC Joins AFSA [Image 1 of 6], by Louis Briscese, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

