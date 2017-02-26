U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Smith, Officer Selection Office College Station, conducts a 9 mile hike during Field Exercise 17-2 on Army National Guard Camp Swift, TX., Feb. 25, 2017. FIEX 17-2 is a bi-annual field exercises in an effort to better prepare candidates for Officer Candidates School (OCS), and reduce attrition at OCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake)

Date Taken: 02.26.2017
Date Posted: 03.07.2017
Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
This work, Forging Future Leaders [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Clarence Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.