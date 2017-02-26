U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Smith, Officer Selection Office College Station, conducts a 9 mile hike during Field Exercise 17-2 on Army National Guard Camp Swift, TX., Feb. 25, 2017. FIEX 17-2 is a bi-annual field exercises in an effort to better prepare candidates for Officer Candidates School (OCS), and reduce attrition at OCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 17:00
|Photo ID:
|3211509
|VIRIN:
|170226-M-NF116-290
|Resolution:
|3016x4525
|Size:
|8.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SWIFT, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Forging Future Leaders [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Clarence Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT