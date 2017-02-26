(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Forging Future Leaders [Image 1 of 18]

    Forging Future Leaders

    CAMP SWIFT, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Clarence Leake 

    8th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Austin Smith, Officer Selection Office College Station, conducts a 9 mile hike during Field Exercise 17-2 on Army National Guard Camp Swift, TX., Feb. 25, 2017. FIEX 17-2 is a bi-annual field exercises in an effort to better prepare candidates for Officer Candidates School (OCS), and reduce attrition at OCS. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Clarence A. Leake)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 17:00
    Photo ID: 3211509
    VIRIN: 170226-M-NF116-290
    Resolution: 3016x4525
    Size: 8.56 MB
    Location: CAMP SWIFT, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Forging Future Leaders [Image 1 of 18], by Cpl Clarence Leake, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders
    Forging Future Leaders

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    College Station
    OCS
    Texas
    TX
    Officer Candidates
    Camp Swift
    Capt.
    OSA
    OSO
    Marine Recruiting
    Marine Officers
    Daniel Daly
    U.S. Marine Corps Officers
    Smedley Butler
    U.S. Marine Corps Recruiting Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT