Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School

170307-N-VN372-005 FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – (March 07, 2017) Justin, a junior at Friendswood High School, experiences an immersive virtual reality mission on board Navy Recruiting Command’s newest Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) asset, the “Nimitz,” March 7. The Nimitz is the Navy’s newest STEM attraction, designed to illustrate the Navy’s use of cutting edge technology during training and operations. NRD Houston is committed to recruiting the best and brightest to join America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Fahey/RELEASED).

