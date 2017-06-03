170307-N-VN372-003 FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – (March 07, 2017) Betty Rodriguez, a brand ambassador contracted by Navy recruiting, helps Justin, a junior at Friendswood High School, don his gear before experiencing an immersive virtual reality mission on board Navy Recruiting Command’s newest Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) asset, the “Nimitz,” March 7. The Nimitz is the Navy’s newest STEM attraction, designed to illustrate the Navy’s use of cutting edge technology during training and operations. NRD Houston is committed to recruiting the best and brightest to join America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Fahey/RELEASED).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.06.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 16:07 Photo ID: 3211337 VIRIN: 170307-N-VN372-003 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.83 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Chris Fahey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.