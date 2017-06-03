(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School [Image 4 of 5]

    Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Fahey 

    Navy Recruiting District Houston

    170307-N-VN372-002 FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – (March 07, 2017) A student from Friendswood High School experiences an immersive virtual reality mission on board Navy Recruiting Command’s newest Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) asset, the “Nimitz,” March 7. The Nimitz is the Navy’s newest STEM attraction, designed to illustrate the Navy’s use of cutting edge technology during training and operations. NRD Houston is committed to recruiting the best and brightest to join America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Fahey/RELEASED).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.06.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 16:07
    Photo ID: 3211335
    VIRIN: 170307-N-VN372-002
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 2.9 MB
    Location: HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School [Image 1 of 5], by PO1 Chris Fahey, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School
    Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School
    Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School
    Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School
    Navy STEM Tour Visits Friendswood High School

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Navy
    US Navy
    Recruiting
    #USNavy
    CNRC
    America's Navy
    NRD Houston
    Navy Recruiting
    World's Finest Navy
    1-800-853-6600

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT