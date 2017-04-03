(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    MOBEX prepares wing for deployments [Image 2 of 2]

    MOBEX prepares wing for deployments

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Dickson 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Matthew Ramsey spots Airman 1st Class Chase Heck as he positions a forklift to move a baggage pallet during a mobility exercise at the Martinsburg, W.Va. air base March 4. The exercise was conducted, in part, to prepare airmen for upcoming deployments.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 14:10
    Photo ID: 3210892
    VIRIN: 170304-Z-SQ103-0047
    Resolution: 2743x3429
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOBEX prepares wing for deployments [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Michael Dickson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    MOBEX prepares wing for deployments
    MOBEX prepares wing for deployments

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MOBEX prepares wing for deployments

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    MOBEX

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT