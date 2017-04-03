Tech. Sgt. Matthew Ramsey spots Airman 1st Class Chase Heck as he positions a forklift to move a baggage pallet during a mobility exercise at the Martinsburg, W.Va. air base March 4. The exercise was conducted, in part, to prepare airmen for upcoming deployments.
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 14:10
|Photo ID:
|3210892
|VIRIN:
|170304-Z-SQ103-0047
|Resolution:
|2743x3429
|Size:
|4.8 MB
|Location:
|MARTINSBURG, WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MOBEX prepares wing for deployments [Image 1 of 2], by TSgt Michael Dickson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
MOBEX prepares wing for deployments
