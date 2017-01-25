Airman 1st Class Lindsey Plotner and Airman 1st Class Joseph Mousch, center, back row, are pictured with the staff and seminar leaders for the Reserve Component National Security Course at the National Defense University. Plotner and Mousch, provided administrative support for the course, an assignment much different from their primary duties as aircraft maintenance specialists.
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 14:01
|Photo ID:
|3210889
|VIRIN:
|170125-Z-F3921-001
|Resolution:
|1135x661
|Size:
|513.39 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintainers step away from aircraft to support national security course, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Maintainers step away from aircraft to support national security course
LEAVE A COMMENT