(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maintainers step away from aircraft to support national security course

    Maintainers step away from aircraft to support national security course

    UNITED STATES

    01.25.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Airman 1st Class Lindsey Plotner and Airman 1st Class Joseph Mousch, center, back row, are pictured with the staff and seminar leaders for the Reserve Component National Security Course at the National Defense University. Plotner and Mousch, provided administrative support for the course, an assignment much different from their primary duties as aircraft maintenance specialists.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 14:01
    Photo ID: 3210889
    VIRIN: 170125-Z-F3921-001
    Resolution: 1135x661
    Size: 513.39 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers step away from aircraft to support national security course, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maintainers step away from aircraft to support national security course

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT