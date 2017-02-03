Airman lends support to Dover comm squadron

Tech. Sgt. Jacob Bixler, a cyber transport craftsman for the 167th Communications Flight, spent three months at Dover Air Force Base to provide support to their communications squadron during a gap in the active duty personnel assigned there. Bixler was instrumental to the success of a base network modernization project there.

