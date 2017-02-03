(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman lends support to Dover comm squadron

    MARTINSBURG, WV, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Emily Beightol-Deyerle 

    167th Airlift Wing, West Virginia Air National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Jacob Bixler, a cyber transport craftsman for the 167th Communications Flight, spent three months at Dover Air Force Base to provide support to their communications squadron during a gap in the active duty personnel assigned there. Bixler was instrumental to the success of a base network modernization project there.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 13:56
    Photo ID: 3210881
    VIRIN: 170302-Z-PU513-0005
    Resolution: 4491x2994
    Size: 6.71 MB
    Location: MARTINSBURG, WV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman lends support to Dover comm squadron, by SMSgt Emily Beightol-Deyerle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    167th Airlift Wing
    West Virginia Air National Guard
    Communications Flight
    Jacob Bixler

