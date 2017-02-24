Exercise participants work together in the Joint Operations Center during Exercise Arctic Eagle 2017 at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. The unclassified joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational exercise is based on the Arctic Strategy of the U.S. DoD as well as Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark. (U.S. Army National Guard photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Jack Androski)

