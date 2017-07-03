Alaska Army National Guardsman 2nd Lt. Jamie Bowden, from the 103rd Weapons of Mass Destruction – Civil Support Team, delivers a capabilities brief to exercise participants during Exercise Arctic Eagle 2017 at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2017. The 103rd CST’s primary function is to respond to a suspected weapons of mass destruction attack, which may include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or other explosives. The unclassified joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational exercise is based on the Arctic Strategy of the U.S. DoD as well as Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jack Androski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.1980 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 13:51 Photo ID: 3210874 VIRIN: 170223-Z-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 4173x2980 Size: 1.94 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arctic Eagle 2017 [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.