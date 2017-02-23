(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arctic Eagle 2017 [Image 5 of 6]

    Arctic Eagle 2017

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda O'Neal Dresel 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs

    Maj. Michael Meelby Vibholm from the Territorial Defense Danish Home Guard gives an overview of the Danish Home Guard during Exercise Arctic Eagle 2017 at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2017. The unclassified joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational exercise is based on the Arctic Strategy of the U.S. DoD as well as Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda Dresel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 13:51
    Photo ID: 3210871
    VIRIN: 170223-Z-CA180-0012
    Resolution: 3255x4557
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arctic Eagle 2017 [Image 1 of 6], by SSG Balinda O'Neal Dresel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Canada
    Alaska National Guard
    Danish Home Guard
    Kingdom of Denmark
    Arctic Strategy
    Arctic Eagle
    Arctic Eagle 2017

