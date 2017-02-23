Maj. Michael Meelby Vibholm from the Territorial Defense Danish Home Guard gives an overview of the Danish Home Guard during Exercise Arctic Eagle 2017 at the National Guard Armory on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 23, 2017. The unclassified joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational exercise is based on the Arctic Strategy of the U.S. DoD as well as Canada and the Kingdom of Denmark. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Balinda Dresel)

