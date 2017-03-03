10,000 Hours

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Smith, 93rd Bomb Squadron flight instructor, fields questions from the media at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 3, 2017. Smith just returned from a training mission where he surpassed 10,000 flight hours in the B-52 Stratofortress. During his career, Smith helped train more than 1800 B-52 air crew members. He was also instrumental in developing a targeting pod for the jet that improved weapon accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Daigle/Released)

