(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    10,000 Hours

    10,000 Hours

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.03.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Theodore Daigle 

    307th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Smith, 93rd Bomb Squadron flight instructor, fields questions from the media at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 3, 2017. Smith just returned from a training mission where he surpassed 10,000 flight hours in the B-52 Stratofortress. During his career, Smith helped train more than 1800 B-52 air crew members. He was also instrumental in developing a targeting pod for the jet that improved weapon accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Daigle/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.03.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 13:30
    Photo ID: 3210818
    VIRIN: 170303-F-YH293-0232
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10,000 Hours, by TSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A 10,000 Hour Love Affair

    TAGS

    B-52
    AFRC
    10
    000 hours
    307th Bomb Wing
    93rd Bomb Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT