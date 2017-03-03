U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Steve Smith, 93rd Bomb Squadron flight instructor, fields questions from the media at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 3, 2017. Smith just returned from a training mission where he surpassed 10,000 flight hours in the B-52 Stratofortress. During his career, Smith helped train more than 1800 B-52 air crew members. He was also instrumental in developing a targeting pod for the jet that improved weapon accuracy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ted Daigle/Released)
This work, 10,000 Hours, by TSgt Theodore Daigle, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
