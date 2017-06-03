Airmen gain insight on separation

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carlos Sullivan, 20th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing and U.S. Air Forces Central Command during an Informed Decision Briefing at the Spratt Education Center at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., March 7, 2017. The Informed Decision briefing gives separating Airmen information on benefits of re-enlisting, and possible advantages of pursuing a civilian career. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

