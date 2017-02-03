Airman 1st Class Ricky Quan, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, ensures an air conditioning unit near the 336th Training Group headquarters is functional Mar. 2, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The HVAC/R shop maintains the heating and cooling systems for every building on base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 11:50 Photo ID: 3210730 VIRIN: 170302-F-DL164-045 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 788.4 KB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HVAC [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.