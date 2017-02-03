(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    HVAC [Image 1 of 3]

    HVAC

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson 

    92d Air Refueling Wing

    Airman 1st Class Ricky Quan, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, ensures an air conditioning unit near the 336th Training Group headquarters is functional Mar. 2, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The HVAC/R shop maintains the heating and cooling systems for every building on base. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 11:50
    Photo ID: 3210730
    VIRIN: 170302-F-DL164-045
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 788.4 KB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HVAC [Image 1 of 3], by SrA Mackenzie Richardson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Some like it hot, HVAC keeps it cool

