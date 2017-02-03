Airman 1st Class Ricky Quan, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, completes work on an air conditioning outside the Red Morgan Center Mar. 2, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. The HVAC/R shop maintains the heating and cooling systems for every building on base, maintains refrigeration for both dining facilities, keeps Airmen in the dorms comfortable in their living spaces and ensures mission critical buildings remain functional. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

