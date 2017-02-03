Airman 1st Class Ricky Quan, 92nd Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration technician, completes work on an air conditioning unit in the Red Morgan Center Mar. 2, 2017, at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington. Maintaining an air conditioning unit involves greasing moving parts and replacing mechanical belts. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Mackenzie Richardson)

