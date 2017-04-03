Soldier Donates Blood

A Soldier, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, prepares to donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. Donors are carefully screened before beginning the blood donation process. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-East Task Force Medical to obtain the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

