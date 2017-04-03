A Soldier, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, prepares to donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. Donors are carefully screened before beginning the blood donation process. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-East Task Force Medical to obtain the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 09:57
|Photo ID:
|3210593
|VIRIN:
|170304-A-YS961-587
|Resolution:
|4585x3056
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier Donates Blood [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
