    MNBG-East Soldiers Donate to Those in Need

    MNBG-East Soldiers Donate to Those in Need

    KOSOVO

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-EastTask Force Medical to obtain the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 09:57
    Photo ID: 3210589
    VIRIN: 170304-A-YS961-553
