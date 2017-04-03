Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 09:57 Photo ID: 3210589 VIRIN: 170304-A-YS961-553 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 6.92 MB Location: ZZ

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MNBG-East Soldiers Donate to Those in Need [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.