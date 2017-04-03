Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-EastTask Force Medical to obtain the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 09:57
|Photo ID:
|3210589
|VIRIN:
|170304-A-YS961-553
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|6.92 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, MNBG-East Soldiers Donate to Those in Need [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
