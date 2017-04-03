(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers Donate Blood in Kosovo [Image 3 of 4]

    Soldiers Donate Blood in Kosovo

    KOSOVO

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. Since it is difficult to store blood for long periods of time, blood donation centers are unable to stockpile supplies in the event of a disaster, and must rely on continuous donations from healthy candidates. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-East Task Force Medical to obtain the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 09:59
    Photo ID: 3210586
    VIRIN: 170304-A-YS961-468
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 6.36 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers Donate Blood in Kosovo [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

