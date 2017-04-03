Soldiers Donate Blood in Kosovo

Soldiers, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. Since it is difficult to store blood for long periods of time, blood donation centers are unable to stockpile supplies in the event of a disaster, and must rely on continuous donations from healthy candidates. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-East Task Force Medical to obtain the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

