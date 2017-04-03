A Soldier, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, prepares to donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. The blood with be used to help those in need regardless of religion, gender or ethnicity. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-EastTask Force Medical to secure the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 09:59 Photo ID: 3210571 VIRIN: 170304-A-YS961-400 Resolution: 3256x4884 Size: 5.18 MB Location: ZZ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MNBG-East Soldier Donates Blood [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.