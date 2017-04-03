(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MNBG-East Soldier Donates Blood [Image 4 of 4]

    MNBG-East Soldier Donates Blood

    KOSOVO

    03.04.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    A Soldier, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East, prepares to donate blood to the Kosovo National Blood Transfusion Center, on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 4. The blood with be used to help those in need regardless of religion, gender or ethnicity. The blood bank worked in conjunction with MNBG-EastTask Force Medical to secure the much-needed donations. (U.S. Army photos by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 09:59
    Photo ID: 3210571
    VIRIN: 170304-A-YS961-400
    Resolution: 3256x4884
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: ZZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MNBG-East Soldier Donates Blood [Image 1 of 4], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

