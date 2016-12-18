Date Taken: 12.18.2016 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 09:46 Photo ID: 3210551 VIRIN: 161218-A-HQ885-825 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 7.36 MB Location: FR

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Spartan couple take historical vacation [Image 1 of 5], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.