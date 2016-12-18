A photo of the Normandy American Cemetery as photographed by Jacquelyn Halpin. The grave sites all face east towards home, the United States. (Photo by Jacquelyn Halpin)
This work, Spartan couple take historical vacation [Image 1 of 5], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Spartan couple take historical vacation
