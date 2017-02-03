(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Medics Conduct Live Hoist Training [Image 1 of 5]

    Medics Conduct Live Hoist Training

    KOSOVO

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon 

    Multinational Battle Group - East (KFOR)

    Flight medics, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East’s Southern Command Post MedEvac, protect a patient during live hoist extraction training on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 2. In the event the flight crew is unable to land the aircraft, a rescue hoist can be used to reach stranded patients. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 07:52
    Photo ID: 3210491
    VIRIN: 170302-A-YS961-092
    Resolution: 3456x5184
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics Conduct Live Hoist Training [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Medics Conduct Live Hoist Training
    Flight Medic Shields Patient During Training
    Flight Medics Conduct Training on Bondsteel
    Medics Conduct Hoist Training
    Flight Medics Evacuate Patients

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    soldier
    nato
    medevac
    rescue
    KFOR
    hoist
    Kosovo
    army
    training
    MNBG-East

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT