Flight medics, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East’s Southern Command Post MedEvac, protect a patient during live hoist extraction training on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 2. In the event the flight crew is unable to land the aircraft, a rescue hoist can be used to reach stranded patients. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 07:52
|Photo ID:
|3210491
|VIRIN:
|170302-A-YS961-092
|Resolution:
|3456x5184
|Size:
|5.89 MB
|Location:
|ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medics Conduct Live Hoist Training [Image 1 of 5], by SPC Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT