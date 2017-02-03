Flight Medics Conduct Training on Bondsteel

Flight medics, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East’s Southern Command Post MedEvac, conduct individual live hoist extraction training on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 2. In the event the flight crew is unable to land the aircraft, a rescue hoist can be used to reach stranded patients. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

