Medics Conduct Hoist Training

A flight medic, assigned to Multinational Battle Group-East’s Southern Command Post MedEvac, evacuates a patient during live hoist extraction training on Camp Bondsteel, Kosovo, March 2. The training, consisting of individual, team and litter extractions, familiarized medics with field medical evacuation techniques. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Adeline Witherspoon, 20th Public Affairs Detachment)

