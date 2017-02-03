(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Rescue Squadron Training [Image 1 of 43]

    Rescue Squadron Training

    DJIBOUTI

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron

    Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron wait to board a HH-60 Pavehawk during a training mission March 2, 2017, around Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. During the flight the pararescuemen practiced fast-rope and rappelling procedures from an HH-60 Pavehawk. The 82nd ERQS are part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group Personnel Recovery Task Force, where they conduct continuous personnel recovery activities to enable regional actors to neutralize violent extremist organizations within East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in order to protect and defend United States interests. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 06:07
    Photo ID: 3210426
    VIRIN: 170302-F-QF982-1363
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 7.95 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rescue Squadron Training [Image 1 of 43], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training
    Rescue Squadron Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    rappel
    HOA
    HH-60 Pavehawk
    Pararescuemen
    CJTF-HOA
    82nd ERQS
    303 ERQS
    fast-roap

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT