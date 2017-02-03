Pararescuemen from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron post security for a HH-60 Pavehawk during a training flight March 2, 2017, around Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. The training flight allowed pararescuemen to practice their procedures and survey possible future training site locations in the local area. The 82nd ERQS are part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group Personnel Recovery Task Force, where they conduct continuous personnel recovery activities to enable regional actors to neutralize violent extremist organizations within East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in order to protect and defend United States interests. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 06:07 Photo ID: 3210425 VIRIN: 170302-F-QF982-1334 Resolution: 3386x2254 Size: 3.77 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Squadron Training [Image 1 of 43], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.