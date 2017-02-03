A pararescueman from the 82nd Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepares for a training flight March 2, 2017, around Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti. During the flight the pararescuemen practiced fast-rope and rappelling procedures from an HH-60 Pavehawk. The 82nd ERQS are part of the 449th Air Expeditionary Group Personnel Recovery Task Force, where they conduct continuous personnel recovery activities to enable regional actors to neutralize violent extremist organizations within East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in order to protect and defend United States interests. (U.S. Air Force Illustration by Tech. Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 06:06 Photo ID: 3210415 VIRIN: 170302-F-QF982-0037 Resolution: 3636x2421 Size: 3.14 MB Location: DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rescue Squadron Training [Image 1 of 43], by TSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.