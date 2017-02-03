170302-N-YM856-096 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 2, 2017) - Army Capt. Amanda Jeffries a veterinarian and native of Raleigh, N.C., assigned to Public Health Activity- Fort Belvoir, Va., performs a sterilization procedure during Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 06:01 Photo ID: 3210412 VIRIN: 170302-N-YM856-096 Resolution: 4466x2973 Size: 927.68 KB Location: TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Capt. Amanda Jeffries performs a sterilization procedure [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.