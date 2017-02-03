(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Army Capt. Amanda Jeffries performs a sterilization procedure during Continuing Promise [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Army Capt. Amanda Jeffries performs a sterilization procedure during Continuing Promise

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HONDURAS

    03.02.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170302-N-YM856-086 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 2, 2017) U.S. Army Capt. Amanda Jeffries a veterinarian and native of Raleigh, N.C., assigned to Public Health Activity- Fort Belvoir, Va., performs a sterilization procedure during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). . CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2017
    Date Posted: 03.07.2017 06:01
    Photo ID: 3210411
    VIRIN: 170302-N-YM856-086
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 519.61 KB
    Location: TRUJILLO, HONDURAS, HN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Capt. Amanda Jeffries performs a sterilization procedure during Continuing Promise [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. 4th Fleet
    Continuing Promise
    Expeditionary Combat Camera
    ECC
    USNS Spearhead
    FOURTHFLT
    CP-17

