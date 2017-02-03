170302-N-YL073-007 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 2, 2017) - Sailors paint the walls of a Honduran elementary school during a community relations project in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)
|Date Taken:
|03.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 06:01
|Photo ID:
|3210407
|VIRIN:
|170302-N-YL073-007
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|917.71 KB
|Location:
|TRUJILLO, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailors paint the walls of a Honduran elementary school [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
