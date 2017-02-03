Lt. Cmdr. Don Rogers Paints The Walls of A Honduran Elementary School

170302-N-YL073-006 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 2, 2017) - Lt. Cmdr. Don Rogers, Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) chaplain assigned to Naval Submarine Support Center Bangor, Wash., paints the walls of a Honduran elementary school during a community relations project in support of Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)

