170301-N-YM856-015 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 1, 2017) Chief Hospital Corpsman Meagen Fahey, a native of Wakefield, N.H., assigned to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, N.C., performs a cleaning on a host nation patient during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2017 Date Posted: 03.07.2017 05:41 Photo ID: 3210398 VIRIN: 170301-N-YM856-015 Resolution: 4475x2979 Size: 851.74 KB Location: TRUJILLO, HN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Hospital Corpsman Meagen Fahey Performs A Cleaning on A Host Nation Patient During Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.