Chief Hospital Corpsman Meagen Fahey Performs A Cleaning on A Host Nation Patient During Continuing Promise 2017

170301-N-YM856-015 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 1, 2017) Chief Hospital Corpsman Meagen Fahey, a native of Wakefield, N.H., assigned to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, N.C., performs a cleaning on a host nation patient during Continuing Promise 2017 (CP-17). CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)
|03.01.2017
|03.07.2017 05:41
|Location:
|TRUJILLO, HN
