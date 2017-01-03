Lt. Paula Davidson Prepares For a Dental Procedure During Continuing Promise 2017

170301-N-YM856-009 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 1, 2017) - Lt. Paula Davidson, a dentist and native of Casper, Wyo., assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic Gulfport, Miss., and Chief Hospital Corpsman Meagen Fahey, a native of Wakefield, N.H., assigned to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepare for a dental procedure during Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

