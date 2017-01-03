(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Lt. Paula Davidson Prepares For a Dental Procedure During Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 3 of 5]

    Lt. Paula Davidson Prepares For a Dental Procedure During Continuing Promise 2017

    TRUJILLO, HONDURAS

    03.01.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class shamira purifoy 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East

    170301-N-YM856-009 TRUJILLO, Honduras (Mar. 1, 2017) - Lt. Paula Davidson, a dentist and native of Casper, Wyo., assigned to Naval Branch Health Clinic Gulfport, Miss., and Chief Hospital Corpsman Meagen Fahey, a native of Wakefield, N.H., assigned to Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune, N.C., prepare for a dental procedure during Continuing Promise 2017’s (CP-17) visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brittney Cannady)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Paula Davidson Prepares For a Dental Procedure During Continuing Promise 2017 [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

