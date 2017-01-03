170301-N-YL073-078 TRUJILLO, Honduras (March 1, 2017) - Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Smith, a pediatrician assigned to Naval Hospital Jacksonville, Fla., leads a children's nutrition class for host nation medical students at Continuing Promise 2017's (CP-17) medical site in support of CP-17's visit to Trujillo, Honduras. CP-17 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored and U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet-conducted deployment to conduct civil-military operations including humanitarian assistance, training engagements, and medical, dental, and veterinary support in an effort to show U.S. support and commitment to Central and South America. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Shamira Purifoy)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2017 05:41
|Photo ID:
|3210390
|VIRIN:
|170301-N-YL073-078
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|836.9 KB
|Location:
|TRUJILLO, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Smith Leads a Children's Nutrition Class [Image 1 of 5], by PO2 shamira purifoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
