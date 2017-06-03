170306-N-XK809-017 OKINAWA, Japan (March 6, 2017) Cast. Jeffery Ward, commanding officer of amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6), announces the ship's newest Sailors of the Quarter during an all-hands call in the hangar bay. Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) 1st Class Jeffrey Walsh (from right), from Chicago, is Bonhomme Richard's Senior Sailor of the Quarter; Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Dominic Mando, from New Brunswick, N.J., is Bonhomme Richard's Junior Sailor of the Quarter; and Hospitalman James Gordon, from Youngstown, Ohio, is Bonhomme Richard's Blue Jacket of the Quarter. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 22:53
|Photo ID:
|3208428
|VIRIN:
|170306-N-XK809-017
|Resolution:
|2708x1802
|Size:
|774.61 KB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard's (LHD 6) Sailors of the Quarter, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT