    643rd RSG 2017 Dining Out night [Image 1 of 3]

    643rd RSG 2017 Dining Out night

    WHITEHALL, OH, UNITED STATES

    02.18.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tracy Korff 

    310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Army Reserve Lt. Col. Carla R. Pace, commander of the 718th Transportation Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Arndt, the senior enlisted advisor for the 718th TC BN, Columbus, Ohio, accept an award while recognized as best overall 643rd Regional Support Group battalion from Col. Stephen R. Smith, commander of the 643rd RSG, headquartered in Whitehall, Ohio, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Hinton, senior enlisted advisor for the 643rd RSG, left, while attending unit Dining Out at Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 9473, Reynoldsburg, Oh, Feb. 18, 2017.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2017
    Date Posted: 03.06.2017 22:40
    Photo ID: 3208425
    VIRIN: 141212-A-IO181-002
    Resolution: 1217x869
    Size: 140.8 KB
    Location: WHITEHALL, OH, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 643rd RSG 2017 Dining Out night [Image 1 of 3], by SSG Tracy Korff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    310th ESC
    643rd Regional Support Group
    643rd RSG
    310th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Dining-out

