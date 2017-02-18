Army Reserve Lt. Col. Carla R. Pace, commander of the 718th Transportation Battalion, and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Arndt, the senior enlisted advisor for the 718th TC BN, Columbus, Ohio, accept an award while recognized as best overall 643rd Regional Support Group battalion from Col. Stephen R. Smith, commander of the 643rd RSG, headquartered in Whitehall, Ohio, right, and Command Sgt. Maj. Scott A. Hinton, senior enlisted advisor for the 643rd RSG, left, while attending unit Dining Out at Veterans of Foreign War (VFW) Post 9473, Reynoldsburg, Oh, Feb. 18, 2017.

Date Taken: 02.18.2017
Location: WHITEHALL, OH, US
This work, 643rd RSG 2017 Dining Out night, by SSG Tracy Korff, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.