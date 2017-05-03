Veterans stand during the playing of their service song at the end of The Commanders jazz ensemble concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre yesterday. This concert was a way to say thanks to the local community for their support of Travis AFB.
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2017
|Date Posted:
|03.06.2017 21:09
|Photo ID:
|3208387
|VIRIN:
|170305-F-GM068-006
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|228.15 KB
|Location:
|VACAVILLE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The Commanders Perform in Vacaville [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Anna Andrew, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
