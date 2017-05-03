The Commanders Perform in Vacaville

Veterans stand during the playing of their service song at the end of The Commanders jazz ensemble concert at the Vacaville Performing Arts Theatre yesterday. This concert was a way to say thanks to the local community for their support of Travis AFB.

